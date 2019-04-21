Special Competition: Hearts of Oak in search for first away win against WAFA

Hearts of Oak will be hoping to pick a win against West Africa Football Academy (WAFA) at the Sogakope Red Bull Arena in match day six of the Ghana Football Association Special Competition.

Hearts of Oak are yet to win a game away against WAFA at the Red Bull Arena in all competitions.

The Phobians have not defeated the academy lads at their own backyard in recent memory as they have suffered humiliating defeats instead.

In recent time games between these two side has billed up some momentum and created some rivalry among the two over the past seasons.

WAFA handed Hearts of Oak their biggest defeat in recent memory by scoring the Phobians 5-0 at their own backyard.

The Phobians have recorded back to back victories in the ongoing competition and picked their first away win against Liberty Professionals on match day five thus they will be heading into this game with some belief.

On the other hand, WAFA are yet to lose a game at home in the competition as they welcome Hearts in this fixture.

Hearts of Oak under head coach Kim Grant will be hoping to break that jinx as they chase for their first win against WAFA at the Sogakope Red Bull Arena.

WAFA will also be hoping to continue their dominance over the Phobians at their own backyard in this game.

Below are matches to be played on Sunday

Bechem United vs Aduana Stars

Berekum Chelsea vs AshantiGold

Medeama vs Techiman Eleven Wonders

Elmina Sharks vs Karela United

Inter Allies vs Dwarfs

Liberty vs Dreams

WAFA vs Hearts of Oak