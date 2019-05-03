Special Competition: Hearts, WAFA to battle for top spot

Hearts of Oak and WAFA will clash in another thrilling game to be played at the Accra Sports Stadium on match day nine of the Special Competition on Sunday 5 May 2019.

The rivalry between these two clubs continues to grow over the years as WAFA thumped Hearts 5-0 in a league match some seasons ago. The Phobians are have been hoping to revenge that humiliating defeat in any competitive match since then.

The first fixture between these two sides at the Sogakope Red Bull Arena in match day six of the Special Competition ended in a win for WAFA who defeated Hearts by 3-2.

It was an intense game between both sides but WAFA maintained their dominance over the Phobians at their own backyard.

Meanwhile, Hearts have regained their momentum in the ongoing competition and have recorded back to back wins against Inter Allies. The Phobians will be highly motivated heading into this match in search of another win and to revenge the defeat they suffered at the hands of WAFA on match day six.

Both teams share 15 points on the league table with WAFA taking the first spot and Hearts second on the league log respectively.

Elsewhere at the Nduom Sports Stadium, Elmina Sharks will be hoping to maintain their unbeaten home record in the competition this season as they host Karela United.

Zone A leaders Medeama will travel away to play Eleven Wonders at the Nkoranza Park. The Mauve and Yellow defeated Berekum Chelsea on Wednesday to go top of the table with 16 points.

Medeama are favourites heading into this game against Eleven Wonders.

Fixtures at a glance

Hearts vs WAFA

Dreams vs Liberty

Dwarfs vs Inter Allies

Elmina Sharks vs Karela

Aduana vs Bechem

AshGold vs Berekum Chelsea

Eleven Wonders vs Medeama

Kotoko vs Asante Kotoko (postponed)