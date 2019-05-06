Special Competition: Hearts youngster Manaf Umar credits coach Kim Grant for his exploits

Hearts of Oak's teenage sensation Manaf Umar has heaped praises on coach Kim Grant for giving him the opportunity to prove his worth at the club.

Grant promoted the midfielder from the club's youth team ahead of the start of the competition.

Manaf Umar has become an instant hit, scoring his first competitive goal for the club in their 4-0 thrashing of WAFA on Sunday.

He was named Man of the Match in the game.

“He’s a very good coach and I am learning a lot from him,” he told Kickgh.com. “I want to keep doing that all season. I learn a lot tactically from him: how to keep shape, how to help the team defensively when we don’t have the ball and how to be hard to beat,” he added.

“He knew me from nowhere but took a very bold decision to promote from Auroras. My promotion to Hearts was by antipathy by some fans. It was a tough beginning” referring to anger from some fans questioning the decision of the manager.

“I am glad he (Kim Grant) never wavered in his conviction and still kept spurring me on. He is father and it is only right that I dedicate my first competitive goal to him.”