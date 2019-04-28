Special Competition: Inter Allies 0-2 Hearts- Phobians punish reckless Capelli Boys in Tema

Hearts of Oak made it back-to-back wins over Inter Allies with a comfortable 2-0 victory in Tema on Match Day 8 of the Special Competition.

Striker Joseph Esso lashed onto a flicking assist from Manaf Umar to open the scoring for the Phobians in the first half.

Substitute Kofi Kodzi doubled the lead for the Rainbow club after a swift team move with 20 minutes left.

The Phobians were forced into an early substitution when goalkeeper Ernest Sowah was replaced by Ben Mensah after picking an injury in the 11th minute.

The experienced goalkeeper was reeling in pain after bumping into Alex Aso from a swinging Inter Allies corner.

Hearts came close to getting an opener after defender William Dankyi's long range effort was parried away by goalkeeper Clement Aryee.

Moment later, a long ball from right back Christopher Bonney found midfielder Manaf Umar, who flicked the ball into the path of Joseph Esso, who smashed it in for the opener on 21 minutes.

The Phobians with the goal advantage controlled the game forcing Inter Allies to make a change with two minutes left in the first half. Nsungusi Effiong Jnr came on for Alex Aso.

After the break, coach Umut Turmus made a quick substitution by bringing on Patrick Armah for Abdallah Waris.

Inter Allies captain Michel Otou was cautioned for bringing down Joseph Esso.

The Eleven is to One boys began to gain control of the game but could not create any clear cut chance.

Hearts of Oak coach Kim Grant made a couple of changes, taking off Manaf Umar for Kwadwo Obeng Jnr and later on bringing in Kofi Kodzi for Christopher Bonney.

The change yielded results immediately as Kofi Kodzi scored with his first two touches in the game to double the advantage for the Rainbow club.

Michel Otou received a second booking and was sent off giving the Phobians the numerical advantage.

Hearts enjoyed the advantage dominating possession and creating more chances but could not capitalize.

Obeng could have finished it off for the phobians in injury time but his cheeky chip went way wide.

It was all drama in added minutes after Hearts midfielder Aminu Alhassan was red carded for a foul on Bernard Quarcoo.