Special Competition: Inter Allies 0-2 Liberty- Liberty shock Inter Allies at home

Liberty Professionals recorded a 2-0 win over Inter Allies on match day 12 of the Special Competition at the Tema Sports Stadium on Wednesday.

The scientific soccer lads were brilliant on the day as they secured this vital win away against a struggling Inter Allies side.

Inter Allies made the first attempt to score in the opening minutes but saw their effort result to a corner which they failed to capitalize on.

The Capelli boys dominated the game until Liberty scored in the 12th minute through George Ansong who finished from a close-range finish after Inter Allies failed to clear Elvis Kyei Baffour’s free kick.

Inter Allies had the chance to equalize but Samuel Armah failed to head in a nice cross from David Tetteh in the 16th minute.

Francis Owusu increased the tally for the Dansoman based club in the 25th minute with another brilliant finish after Inter Allies failed to clear an Ansah cross from a corner kick.

Inter Allies had a chance to pull one back before the half time but Ganiwu came off his line to save the situation for Liberty.

The second half started with a lot of intense from the home side as they sought to reduce the deficit but Liberty were to composed at the back as they prevented Inter Allies from getting a goal.

Inter Allies first real chance in the half came in the 65th minute but Dan Amanfo’s solo effort was stopped by the goalkeeper.

Elvis Kyei Baffour nearly increased the lead for the scientific soccer lads but his effort was too high.

Liberty Professionals are undefeated in two away games played in the second round of the competition.