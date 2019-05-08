Special Competition: Inter Allies 2-2 Karela United- Diwiase Taylor’s brace hands Karela a vital point away in Tema

Diawisie Taylor’s brace on the day secured a vital point for Karela United in their game against Inter Allies which ended 2-2 at the Tema Sports Stadium on match day 10 of the Special Competition.

The home side scored the opener in the 29th minute through Samuel Armah who tapped in from a close range.

Gideon Attah got injured and was substituted just 15 minutes into the first half. He was replaced by Paul Abanga for Inter Allies.

The Capelli boys missed a lot of chances to increase their lead with the first half ending at 1-0.

Karela United got the equalizer in the 52nd minute through Diawisie Taylor who has been phenomenal in the competition for the Ayinese based club.

Taylor got his brace six minutes after to put his side infront by 2-1 in the 58th minute.

It was a bit of intense for the home side as they searched for the equalizer.

Abdul Nassiru Hamzah leveled it for Inter Allies in the 85th minute to put the scores at 2-2.

Karela United is second on the league log with 18 points while Inter Allies lies bottom of the table with 6 points.