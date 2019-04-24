Special Competition: Inter Allies captain Michael Otou expects change in fortunes ahead of Hearts clash

Inter Allies captain Michael Otou believes "big games come with their own fortunes" as the struggling side prepare take on Hearts of Oak on Wednesday in the Special Competition.

The Eleven is to One boys have struggled in the on-going competition as they lie 7th in the 8 team league table.

Ahead of today's game at the Accra Sports Stadium, the midfielder indicated results have not been in their favour despite putting up impressive performances.

“It’s not too late to start picking points, we’ve always played well even though the results don’t really speak up with the performance. These big matches come with their own fortunes,” Otou told the club's website.

“We’ve got enough depth, enough versatility and a lot of young players I think that should be our strength. We need a performance against these big teams and we hope for one on Wednesday.

“We’ve shown some big improvements, especially with the transition of the promoted players pushing through which is a good sign for us.”