Special Competition: Inter Allies handed five youth players their debuts against Sharks

Ghana Premier League side Inter Allies gave five of their youth team players their first team debut on Sunday against Elmina Sharks in the GFA Special competition opener.

The youth and development side of the club, Cedar FC promoted five players to the senior side after many of their first team players traveled oversees following the lack of football in the last nine months.

On Sunday at the Tema Sports Stadium, five out of the promoted eight from the youth side had their full debuts in the GFA Normalization Special Cup with two others sitting on the bench.

Goalkeeper Clement Aryee got his first official game in posts for the Capelli Boys, Ismael Otutey and Rolland Addi all had their fair share, starting as center backs.

Patrick Amarh played in midfield alongside Ivan Kpeglo and Michel Otou. Alex Aso also started upfront with Abdul Nassiru Hamzah and Dan Amanfo.

Interestingly all of them had the opportunity to exhibit their skills as they played the full throttle of the match and helped the team to grab a point agains Elmina Sharks.

Two other youth graduates, Abdullah Warris and Abraham Okyere were unused substitutes.

After picking a point in the opening game, Allies will travel to Sogakope for midweek’s match against WAFA SC.

Cedar Stars Academy has produced an array of talented footballers over the years who have gone on to have great careers in the game.

From producing internationals to rearing players who have played in the biggest leagues in the world, the Club pays maximum attention to the youth side which has served as the Club’s backbone over the years.