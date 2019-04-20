Special Competition: Inter Allies striker Nsungusi Effiong sets sights on golden boot

In-form Inter Allies striker Nsungusi Effiong has sight on winning the top scorer award in the ongoing Normalisation Committee Special Competition.

The Nigerian has netted three goals, two behind leader Fatawu Safiu of Asante Kotoko.

“I’ll say the secret behind my current form is taking instructions from the coach and sticking to them strictly", he told Footballmadeinghana

“And also I do a lot of personal training off the pitch and like the saying goes hard to work pays,” he said.

“My personal target for the NC competition is to win the top scorer of the competition,” he affirmed.

Inter Allies are four points adrift of the playoff spot after five games played in zone B