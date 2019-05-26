Special Competition: Karela 1-0 Dwarfs- Karela pip Dwarfs to book semi-final spot

Karela United have progressed to the semi-finals of the Ghana Football Association Special Competition after defeating Dwarfs by a lone goal at the Cosby Awuah Memorial Park in the final game of Premier B.

The Ayinese club secured second spot on the table with 27 points after this win as well as maintained an unbeaten record at home throughout the competition.

Diawisie Taylor once again rose to the challenge and scored through the penalty spot after Patrick Yeboah was fouled in the box.

Taylor has scored nine goals in the competition so far and is racing for the Golden boot award.

Karela United will face off with AshantiGold in the semi-finals of the competition at the Len Clay Sports Stadium next month.