Special Competition:  Karela 2-0 Dreams- Karela United in pole position to qualify to semis

Karela United maintained their unbeaten run at the Crosby Awuah Memorial Park as they defeat Dreams FC by 2-0 on match day 13 of the GFA Special Competition.

The Ayinese club are having a good run in the competition as they look poised to pick the second spot in Group B to progress to the quarter-finals.

Solomon Sarfo Taylor and Patrick Yeboah secured the win for Karela United against a struggling Dreams side who have been poor in the competition. Karela United have accrued 24 points after this match day 13 fixture.

Karela will host Dwarfs at home in the final game at the Crosby Awuah Memorial Park.

Karela United are in a good position to qualify out of the group with leaders Hearts of Oak in Group B of the Special Competition.