Special Competition: Karela United 1-0 Elmina Sharks- Ndoum Boys stopped in Anyinase

Elmina Sharks' unbeaten run in the GFA Special Competition was ended by Karela United after pipping the visitors 1-0 at the Crosby Awuah Memorial Park in Anyinase.

Emmanuel Osei Baffuor's strike in the first half was enough to secure all three points for Karela United, who have been unstoppable at home.

Both side have been impressive in the competition ahead of today's game with the Nduom Boys conceding just a goal prior to the fixture.

But the resolute defence of Yaw Acheampong's team was breached once again in a pulsating game in Anyinase.

The Anyinase based club start the game brightly, controlling and dominating their opponents.

The second period was a balance affair, with both sides playing it safe.

This is the first defeat Elmina Sharks have suffered to their opponents, Karela United.

The win moves Karela United second in Zone A.

They next face Inter Allies in Tema on Match day 10 with Elmina Sharks hosting Ebusua Dwarfs.