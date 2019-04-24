Special Competition: Karela United 1-0 Liberty- Karela pip Liberty at home

Karela United maintained their dominance at the Cosby Awuah Memorial Park as they defeated Liberty Professionals by 1-0 in match day seven of the GFA Special Competition on Wednesday.

Enoch Gator scored the only goal of the game for Karela United in the opening minutes of the game.

Gator headed in a cross from Osei Baffour’s free kick to put his side 1-0 in the fifth minute.

Karela United had a chance to increase the lead but Samuel Amofa of Liberty was able to intercept the ball to end the attack.

Liberty's Samuel Eshun attempted volley was unsuccessful as he tried to connect a cross in search for the equalizer.

The first half ended with Karela going to the break with a 1-0 lead.

Liberty Professionals came back strong and had the chance to equalize in the 69th minute but Benjamin Eshun’s shot was saved by Karela goalkeeper Kofi Mensah.

The Scientific soccer lads were unable to get the equalizer as the game ended in the 99th minute after referee added eights minutes of additional time.

Karela are unbeaten in all their home matches played in the competition as the first round comes to an end.