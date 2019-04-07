Special competition: Karela United 1-0 Hearts- Phobians suffer second defeat in four days

Hearts of Oak suffered a second defeat in four days after Karela United beat the Rainbow Club 1-0 at the Crosby Awuah Park in Anyinase.

Solomon Sarfo Taylor's 42nd minute goal separated the two sides in a fiercely contested encounter.

The home side began the game on a high tempo, applying early pressure on the Phobians and nearly fetched the opener in the 11th minute.

Richmond Ayi saved from a fine effort from Karela.

Hearts striker Joseph Esso could have opened the scoring in the 20th minute after a brilliant moment of football for the travelling side.

Esso, who missed minutes earlier turned provider but Daniel Kodie wasted the chance.

It was end to end action, with Karela pushing to break the deadlock, but the impressive Richmond Ayi made another spectacular save.

On the other end, Daniel Kodie's phenomenal strike was saved by Kojo Mensah.

But the home-side very determined to break the deadlock did not take too long to grab the opener after Solomon Sarfo Taylor nodded in from a freekick.

Before the goal the referee had waved on a penalty appeal from the phobians after a defender bumped into Hearts forward Joseph Esso.

Hearts came back from the half very determined for an equalizer with Mitchell Sarpong's effort on target going wide.

Youngster Manaf Umar, who was making his first start for the season tried an audacious kick when he saw the Karela keeper off line line but that could not end up in the post.

The rains pour later on in the game but that could not stop either side from going in for a goal.

Richmond Ayi again saved the phobians from conceding a second after another fine save in 80th minute.

Fatawu Mohammed nearly grabbed a leveler for Hearts but goalkeeper Kojo Mensah was equal to the task.