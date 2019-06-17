Special Competition: Karela United hero Diawisie Taylor credits teammates for AshGold win

Karela United FC striker Diawisie Taylor has lauded the efforts of his team mates for their vital win over Ashanti Gold SC.

The Aiyinase based side pipped the Miners 1-0 to make it to the finals of the Tier 1 of the Special Competition on Sunday.

Taylor netted the match winner with the last kick of the game to become only player to hit double figures in terms of goals in the competition.

"Playing AshGold at the Len Clay is always difficult, our motive coming here is to pick a win and glory be to God we were able to accomplish our mission" Taylor told reporters after the game.

"We thank our fans, management and all who gave a helping hand in the attainment of this victory and to my teammates thanks for helping me score the winner and the hard work we all put together"

Karela United FC now face Asante Kotoko SC in the finals on Sunday, 23rd June, 2019.