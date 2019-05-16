Special Competition: Karela United is a tough team and they gave us a good match- Hearts coach Kim Grant

Hearts of Oak gaffer Kim Grant has lauded Karela’s performance against his side in Accra on Wednesday, despite beating the Anyinase based club.

The Phobians secured a place in the semi final of the competition through a hard fought 1-0 win against Karela.

Despite the victory, Hearts were made to work hard in the game with coach Kim Grant describing the match as his toughest game.

"Two more games to go, it’s important we win those games and move on,” he told Happy FM.

"People don't know me and I believe in my own abilities so I didn't worry when they criticize me in the beginning.

"Karela is a very solid team and they gave us a match yesterday so they are my toughest team in the competition.

"We learnt from our mistakes when we lost against Sharks and Karela at Anyinasi although we lost that two encounters but my team play very well.”

Defender Christopher Bonney scored the only goal from the spot as Hearts extended their lead at the top of the table to four points.