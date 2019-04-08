Special Competition: Kotoko assistant coach insists win over Techiman XI Wonders inspired by ambition to qualify for CAF CL

Assistant coach of Asante Kotoko Akakpo Patron insists the team is inspired by their ambitions to qualify for the CAF Champions League after the heavy win over Techiman XI Wonders in the GFA Special Competition.

The Porcupine Warriors thrashed the home-side 3-0 to return to winning ways in Zone B of the competition.

Winners of the tournament will represent Ghana in the CAF Champions League next season, and Akakpo Patron reveals his side is poised for another Africa inter-club competition.

“The win means a lot to us especially as a big motivation for us. We want to work very hard so that at the end of the day we will go back to playing the champions league,' he said after the game.

“In football anything can happen on a very good day, once we take our set pieces very well.

“We knew we could score more. It was a very good performance from the boys.”

The Porcupine Warriors will next host Ashantigold at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in midweek.