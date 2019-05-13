Special Competition: Kotoko coach C.K Akonnor disappointed with his team's performance in defeat to Ashantigold

Asante Kotoko coach C.K Akonnor was left fuming after his side's defeat to Ashantigold in the GFA Special Competition on Sunday.

The Porcupine Warriors lost 1-0 to their regional rivals through a first half goal from Ashantigold attacker Mark Agyekum.

The defeat means the Reds are winless in their last three games in the competition, which has seen the club relinquish top spot to Medeama SC.

“We still lack the ability to fight. The ability to play an attacking game. We were doing it before but we have a little bit of dip in the way we play, the approach, and from that point of view for me we have to improve and that is what has caused us," he said after the game.

"In the second half we sort of put a little bit of pressure on them but we were not clever on certain areas of the game and it caused us”, he added.

“We were not aggressive enough, we were not creating a lot of chances, the ability to go forward and give passes leading to goal scoring opportunities was not there and we lacked that understanding and we need to quickly improve upon that or else it will be a bit of a problem for us”.

Asante Kotoko will next host Eleven Wonders at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Wednesday.