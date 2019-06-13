Special Competition: Kotoko coach C.K Akotoko unsure Sogne Yacouba will be fit for Hearts clash

Asante Kotoko coach Charles K. Akonnor is not confident key striker Sogne Yacouba will be fit in time for their semifinal clash against Hearts of Oak in the Tier I special competition.

Yacouba is racing for fitness after picking a knock in the club's international friendly against Ivorian side Asec Mimosa.

On Wednesday the Burkinabe forward trained alone but coach C.K Akonnor remains doubtful over the player's fitness.

“I don’t thin Sogne Yacouba can play the game between us and Hearts of Oak on Sunday,” Akonnor told Nhyira FM.

Yacouba's absence will mean Fatawu Safiu might be paired upfront with Guinean forward Naby Keita.

The Kumasi based giants finished second from Zone A to set up the meeting with Hearts of Oak on Sunday.