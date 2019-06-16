Special Competition: Kotoko coach names young goalie Danlad Ibrahim in starting XI to face Hearts of Oak

Asante Kotoko coach CK Akonnor has named youth international goalkeeper Danlad Ibrahim in his starting line-up to face Hearts of Oak in Sunday's Special Competition semi-final clash in Accra.

In the absence of 2019 Africa Cup of Nations-bound Felix Annan, the former Ghana U20 gloves man gets to start ahead of the experienced Muntari Tagoe.

Ibrahim will be protected by a back four comprising Augsutine Sefa, Amos Frimpong, Ismail Abdul Ganiu and Wahab Adams.

Kwame Bonsu gets to operate in midfield with support from Evans Owusu and on the flanks, Emmanuel Gyamfi and Kwame Boahene have been deployed.

Guinean import Naby Keita and Abdul Fatawu Safiu lead the attack.

The winner of this match will progress to final to face either AshantiGold or Karela.

Asante Kotoko starting XI to face Hearts of Oak

Danlad Ibrahim , Augustine Sefa, Wahab Adams, Abdul Ganiyu, Amos Frimpong, Evans Owusu, Emmanuel Gyamfi, Kwame Bonsu, Kwame Boahene- Naby Keita, Abdul Fatawu Safiu.