Special Competition: Kotoko goalkeeper Felix Annan delighted by big win over Eleven Wonders

Asante Kotoko goalkeeper Felix Annan has expressed delight in his side's big win over Techiman Eleven Wonders in match day three of the GFA Special Competition.

The Porcupine Warriors thrashed the Techiman based club 3-0 at at their own backyard to return to winning ways after the midweek defeat to Medeama.

Annan, who kept a clean sheet posted on Twitter after the game,"Massive +3 Away Points!Lets Keep Going Lads !Unto the next one on Wednesday vs AshGold Sc."

Fatawu Shafiu opened the scoring with a wonderful freekick before captain Amos Frimpong headed into the net from close range to double the lead.

Evans Owusu put the game beyond the reach of Wonders when he scored Kotoko’s third in the 63rd minute.

The win puts Kotoko on top of the Zone A table after three games.

The Kumasi based club will next host regional rivals Ashantigold at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in midweek.