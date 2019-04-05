GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
Watch Live Matches

Special Competition: Kotoko playmaker Abdul Fatawu Safiu disappointed by defeat to Medeama

Published on: 05 April 2019
Special Competition: Kotoko playmaker Abdul Fatawu Safiu disappointed by defeat to Medeama

Asante Kotoko forward Abdul Fatawu Safiu has expressed disappointment in his side's defeat to Medeama SC in match day two of the Special Competition.

The Porcupine Warriors suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat to the Mauves and Yellow on Thursday at the dreaded Tarkwa and Aboso Park.

Fatawu, who was Kotoko's most liveliest player on the day was unhappy with the result but urged his teammates on for the next game on Sunday.

"Disappointing result but we move on to Sunday. ALHAMDULILAH," he tweeted after the game.

Meadeama striker Kwame Boateng converted a first half penalty which secured the points for the Mauve and Yellows on a rain-soaked pitch.

Defender Abass Mohammed caught a goal bound header on the line with his hand and referee Maxwell Hansen was left with the only option of pointing to the spot for a penalty.

Mohamed, the left back, received a straight red to leave Kotoko numerically disadvantaged.

 

By Lukman Evergreen Mumin

Comments

Resources

FIFA

CAF Publications

CAF Regulations

Football Associations