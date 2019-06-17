Special Competition: Kotoko were lucky-Kim Grant

Hearts of Oak gaffer Kim Grant says his team dominated in the game against arch-rivals Asante Kotoko but lost due to luck.

Hearts of Oak lost the game on penalties by 5-4 to Kotoko in the semi-finals of the Ghana Football Association Special Competition on Sunday at the Accra Sports Stadium.

“I am disappointed but I know penalty is based on luck . After the Kotoko earlier goal we dominated,I will congratulate C.K Akunnor”, he told Happy FM .

Grant also congratulated the fans who came in their numbers to cheer the team on

“ The atmosphere was fantastic and i must thank the supporters for coming out in their numbers .The fans have been very positive and the players are comfortable playing at Accra Sports Stadium”.

“It is time for us to reflect and move forward. We have done well so we will restrategize.All the players gave out their 100% effort yesterday”, he concluded.