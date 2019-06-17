GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
Watch Live Matches

Find out more

Featured Articles

Featured Videos

Special Competition: Kotoko were lucky-Kim Grant

Published on: 17 June 2019

Hearts of Oak gaffer Kim Grant says his team dominated in the game against arch-rivals Asante Kotoko but lost  due to luck. 

Hearts of Oak lost the game on penalties by 5-4 to Kotoko in the semi-finals of the Ghana Football Association Special Competition on Sunday at the Accra Sports Stadium.

“I am disappointed but I know penalty is based on luck . After the Kotoko earlier goal we dominated,I will congratulate C.K Akunnor”, he told Happy FM .

Grant also congratulated the fans who came in their numbers to cheer the team on

“ The atmosphere was fantastic and i must thank the supporters for coming out in their numbers .The fans have been very positive and the players are comfortable playing at Accra Sports Stadium”.

“It is time for us to reflect and move forward. We have done well so we will restrategize.All the players gave out their 100% effort yesterday”, he concluded.

Do you have information you want to share with Ghanasoccernet? Here’s how

Comments