Special Competition: Liberty 1-0 Dreams FC- Simon Zibo's stunner downs Still Believe lads

Liberty Professionals captain Simon Zibo scored the crucial winner as the scientific soccer lads tamed Dreams FC at the Carl Reindorf Park in Dansoman.

Back from defeat to Hearts of Oak at home, Liberty Professionals began the game in an explosive manner and needing an early opener against the Dawu based Dreams FC.

Francis Owusu, who replaced injured Emmanuel Addo in the line up had the game's earliest opportunity in the 17th minute but his shot went wide.

Owusu was unleashed again but Dreams were equal to the task.

Two quick attempts by the away side called goalkeeper Fatao Alhassan into action but it was no real threat to the Togolese international.

Captain Simon Zibo sent in a ferocious strike half the hour mark to beat Dreams goalkeeper George Amoako as the host went into the break with the lead.

Francis Owusu was a menace for Dreams' defence calling them into action severally.

However, after the break the away side took control of the game, creating chances but could not just break the resolute defence of the scientific soccer lads.

Junaidu Ibrahim was brought in for tormentor in chief, Francis Owusu who got injured in the 66th minute.

With ten minutes to end the game, Liberty nearly doubled their lead but Frimpong Hagan flapped the opportunity.

Despite failing to add a second, the home side ensured they returned to winning ways an important win against Dreams FC.