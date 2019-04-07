Special Competition: Liberty 2-1 Inter Allies- Liberty record seven goals in two games

Liberty Professionals recorded a 2-1 win over Inter Allies in match day three of the Special Competition.

The scientific soccer lads recorded their second win of the competition in this game with another massive win against Tema based club Inter Allies. They won 4-0 against Dwarfs in match day two.

Liberty scored first through Elvis Kyei Baffour in the 12th minute of the first half.

Effiong Nungusi Junior leveled it up for Inter Allies in the 67th minute.

Simon Zibo increased the lead for Liberty to make it 2-0 for the Dansoman-based club in the 69th minute of the second half.

Liberty Professionals have scored seven goals in their last two games played so far in the competition.