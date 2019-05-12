Special Competition: Liberty 3-1 Elmina Sharks- Liberty beat Sharks at home

Liberty Professionals thrashed Elmina Sharks by 3-1 at the Carl Reindolf Sports Stadium in this match day 11 fixture of the Special Competition.

The scientific soccer lads bounce back to winning ways after picking up a point against Hearts of Oak in match day 10 at the Accra Sports Stadium. Liberty finished the game with 10-men.

Simon Zibo put Liberty in front in the ninth minute after converting a penalty kick.

Elmina Sharks got the equalizer in the 23rd minute through Amonou who headed in a cross from Richard Mpong.

Sharks failed to extend the lead in the 32nd minute as Addington effort went high off the post.

Benjamin Eshun scored the second goal for Liberty in the 34th minute with a sweet left footed finish after a cross from Amapdu on the right.

Elvis Kyei Baffour made it 3-1 for Liberty in the 36th minute.

The first half ended with the Dansoman based club heading to the break with the lead (3-1).

Elmina Sharks staged a series of attacks to reduce the lead but the Liberty defense proved resolute to be broken.

Elvis Adjei Baffour nearly scored the fourth goal of the game as his effort was saved by the Sharks goalkeeper Richard Arthur.

Liberty's Prosper Avor was adjudged the man of the match.

Liberty will square up with Elmina Sharks on 15 points after this win.