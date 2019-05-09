Special Competition: Liberty coach Reginald Asante defends "time wasting tactics" against Hearts

Liberty Professional gaffer Reginald Asante Boateng has defended his side's delay tactic approach against Hearts of Oak on Wednesday.

The Scientific Soccer Lads picked a valuable point against the Phobians at the Accra Sports Stadium after a goalless drawn game.

“I have to say it is not my style to delay in a game, but the situation demanded it so we had to just draw a strategy to kill the tie,” he said after the game.

“I’m not going to apologize for that display.

“The Hearts fans need to understand that football does not always give you what you want.

“Hearts should be patient. Liberty is not WAFA. They came to Liberty and won so they should take it if we have gotten a draw here,” he added.

Liberty Professionals were reduced to ten men after Micahel Enu was giving his marching orders in the first half.

Hearts missed a penalty in the first half after Joseph Esso's poor kick was saved by Liberty goalkeeper Fatao Alhassan.