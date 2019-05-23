Special Competition Match day 12 Preview: Kotoko, AshGold eye semi-final spot

Asante Kotoko will be looking to cement their place in the semi-finals of the Special Competition when they face Aduana Stars in match day 12 on Thursday at the Nana Agyeman Badu Park in Dormaa.

The Porcupine Warriors occupy top spot in Group A of the competition with 21 points followed by AshantiGold on 20 points while Aduana Stars is fourth with 16 points.

Kotoko will have to win their final game to maintain top spot and avoid meeting their arch-rivals Hearts of Oak in the semi-finals should they drop to the second position.

Kotoko defeated Aduana Stars by a lone goal at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in match day one.

The ‘Ogya’ lads will also be looking to end the campaign on a high note as well as avenge that defeat, they suffered on match day one.

AshantiGold will also need a win to confirm their place in the semi-finals when they face Eleven Wonders at the Nkoranza Park in this match day 12 fixture.

The Miners are second in Group B with 20 points and can take top spot should Asante Kotoko drop points against Aduana Stars.

AshantiGold after a series of poor performances in the first half of the campaign have redeemed themselves and are poised to qualify to the next stage.