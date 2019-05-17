Special Competition Match day 13 Preview: Hearts seek revenge against Elmina Sharks

Hearts of Oak have progressed to the semi-finals of the Ghana Football Association Special Competition after securing a 1-0 win over second place Karela United on match day 12 hence they can afford to rest some of their key players against Elmina Sharks on Sunday.

The Phobians have taken a four-point lead on the table as they have accrued 25 points after match day 12.

Despite having a four-point lead on their closest challengers, Hearts will be seeking for revenge in this game as they lost the reverse fixture on match day two by a lone goal at the Nduom Sports Stadium.

Meanwhile, Elmina Sharks will be motivated by their 1-0 away win over West Africa Football Academy (WAFA) in mid-week heading into this fixture as they also seek to record back to back away wins in the competition.

Sharks are placed fourth on the table with 18 points and they have a slim chance of making the top two to qualify for the semi-finals.