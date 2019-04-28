Special Competition: Medeama 1-0 Aduana Stars - Samuel Appiah's first Premier League goal down Fire Club

Samuel Appiah’s sublime header late in the second half handed a 10-man Medeama a vital 1-0 win over Aduana Stars at home on Wednesday.

The hugely talented right-back connected beautifully from Bright Enchil’s chipping cross in the 86th minute to give Medeama the Maximum points at the Tarkwa NA Aboso park.

It was the defender's first ever Premier League goal.

The game produced several anxious moments for the home side after defender Ali Ouattara was shown a straight red card for an off the ball incident.

The centre-back elbowed Noah Martey in an off-the ball incident, leading to the defender taken an early shower.

Aduana Stars game plan appeared to work to perfection after the home side at bay in the first half.

Medeama coach Samuel Boadu was forced to bring on Musah Yussif and withdrew Kwame Boateng.

Youngster Clinton Osei replaced Camara N’Guessan while Mershack Odoom took the place of midfield general Justice Blay, who pulled out with an injury.

The second half produced another scintillating and further anxious moments for the home with the clock ticking.

However, Samuel Appiah popped up at an acute angle to head home the match winner and his debut goal in the Ghanaian top-flight.

The goal sent the home fans into frenzy as they kept their composure to bag the maximum points.

Medeama remains in second on 13 points, just a point behind leaders Asante Kotoko.