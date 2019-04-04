GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Special Competition: Medeama 1-0 Asante Kotoko- Mauves nail ten-man Porcupine Warriors with first half penalty

Published on: 04 April 2019
Medeama

Medeama put the brakes on ten-man Asante Kotoko with a slim 1-0 win at the T&A Park in Tarkwa on Thursday in the Special Competition.

Striker Kwame Boateng converted a first half penalty which secured the points for the Mauve and Yellows on a rain-soaked pitch.

Defender Abass Mohammed caught a goal bound header on the line with his hand and referee Maxwell Hansen was left with the only option of pointing to the spot for a penalty.

Mohamed, the left back, received a straight red to leave Kotoko numerically disadvantaged.

Medeama were playing their first match in the competition after their opener against Berekum Chelsea was postponed.

 

