Special Competition: Officials for Match Day 6 named

Referees for Match Day Six of the GFA Special Competition have been announced with games set for Sunday, 21st April.

Matches will be played across the length and breadth of the nations with the big one lined up in Sogakope between WAFA and Hearts of Oak.

Asante Kotoko will not feature this weekend as Wa All Stars' stance is yet to be determined.

Below are match officials for the weekend's games.

Elmina Sharks vrs Karela Utd Ref J. A Amenyah Ast1 Kwesi Brobbey Ast2 Francis Ocansey Ast4 Isaac Osei

Liberty vrs Dreams FC Ref Ali Alhassan Ast1 Issahaku Mohammed Ast2 Alhassan Yahaya Ast4 Hassim Yakubu

Inter Allies vrs Dwarfs Ref Latif Abdul Adaari Ast1 Dakura Soglo Ast2 Timuah Baba Ast4 Alfa Ba Aden

WAFA vrs Hearts of Oak Ref Kennedy Paddy Ast1 Joseph Ayambila Ast2 B. A Crentsil Ast4 Obed Danquah

Bechem Utd vrs Aduana Stars.

Ref Ernest Barfi Ast1 Paul Dosu Ast2 Richard Appiah Ast4 Thomas Alibo

Medeama vrs Eleven Wonders Ref Isaac Quaye Ast1 Alex Anning Ast2 Alex Osam Ast4 Emmanuel Graham

Chelsea vrs Ashgold Ref Frederick Samina Ast1 Tijani Mohammed Ast2 Bawa Haruna Ast4 James Taylor