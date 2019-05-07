Special Competition: RAG call off strike as match day 10 comes off on Wednesday

The Referees Association of Ghana (RAG) have called off their strike and are set to officiate in match day 10 of the Special Competition.

RAG had issued a statement on Monday to inform its members to suspend all it activities at all levels due to unpaid arrears in the ongoing GFA Special Competition.

In a meeting held today between the Sports Ministry, Normalisation Committee and RAG to solve the impasse the referees have called off the boycott and will officiate in the mid-week games across the various centres.

This has been confirmed by the Ghana Football Association in a press statement as all the pre-technical meetings has been scheduled for 1pm instead of 10am.

Match day 10 games will come off as scheduled.