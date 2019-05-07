GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Special Competition: RAG call off strike as match day 10 comes off on Wednesday

Published on: 07 May 2019
The Referees Association of Ghana (RAG) have called off their strike and are set to officiate in match day 10 of the Special Competition.

RAG had issued a statement on Monday to inform its members to suspend all it activities at all levels due to unpaid arrears in the ongoing GFA Special Competition.

In a meeting held today between the Sports Ministry, Normalisation Committee and RAG to solve the impasse the referees have called off the boycott and will officiate in the mid-week games across the various centres.

This has been confirmed by the Ghana Football Association in a press statement as all the pre-technical meetings has been scheduled for 1pm instead of 10am.

Match day 10 games  will come off as scheduled.

 

