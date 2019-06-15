Special Competition: Referee for Hearts-Kotoko semi-final clash revealed

Takoradi-based FIFA referee, George Vormawah, will officiate Sunday's super clash between sworn rivals, Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko, at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The Referees Committee of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) decided to offer the Naval Officer a rare opportunity to shoot himself into the limelight with this enviable honour of supervising the biggest match on the Ghanaian football calendar.

Sunday's encounter will be Vormawah maiden shot at a Hearts-Kotoko match, having served as a Class One referee for some years now. Vormawah was awarded his FIFA badge only this year.

He will be assisted on the lines by FIFA assistant referees, Paul Atimaka and Emmanuel Tebson. The fourth referee is Eso Morrison.

Similarly, FIFA Referee Daniel Laryea has been given the nod to handle the other semi-final encounter between Ashantigold and Karela United at the Obuasi Len Clay Stadium on Sunday.

Referee Laryea, who has been marked by FIFA for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, missed the AFCON 2019 boat narrowly after failing to make the final shortlist last week.

He will be assisted by FIFA assistants Tijani Mohammed and Peter Dawsa, while Mahama Ewuntoma is the fourth referee