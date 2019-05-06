Special Competition: Referees announce suspension of remaining NC games over unpaid allowances

Referees officiating games in the GFA Special Competition have announced the suspension of work following the unpaid allowances due them.

According to a statement released by the referees, the Referees Association of Ghana failed to redeem all outstanding debt promised them before the end of April.

The failure on the part of the Association has forced the officials to suspend activities in the remaining games.

Below is the statement from the referees:

SUSPENSION OF MATCH OFFICIATING BY REFEREES

We write to inform you that the Referees Association of Ghana after carefully deliberating on your failure to redeem your promise of paying all outstanding officiating fees owed our members before close of April 2019, we decided to call on all our members to suspend handling all football match officiating at all levels and at all league centers from tomorrow, 7th May 2019.

RAG is compelled to take this tough decision because several letters were written drawing your attention to the unpaid officiating allowances and other things which were consistently not attended to. All RAG members owed are finding it difficult to travel to match venues due to the unpaid allowances.

Apart from this, RAG National Executives also placed several calls to various Executive Members of the Normalization Committee without any favorable feedback.

As a result of the above, members of Referees Association of Ghana have the firm instruction to SUSPEND all activities relating to match officiating from tomorrow until all issues relating to outstanding unpaid officiating fees and other Referee challenges are immediately resolved.

By a copy of this notice, all Referees Association of Ghana, Regional Chairmen are to immediately notify all Referees within their Regions about this suspension immediately until otherwise advised by the RAG, National Secretariat.