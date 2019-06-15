Special Competition: Rubin Gnagne urges Hearts to beat Kotoko on Sunday

Ex-captain of Hearts of Oak Rubin Gnagne is urging his former side to victory against arch-rivals Asante Kotoko in the semi-finals of the Ghana Football Association Special Cup.

The titanic clash comes off on Sunday at the Accra Sports Stadium with the two teams hoping to book a spot in the final.

Rubin Gnagne who currently plys his trade for Lebanon side Al Nasr is confident his former side will beat Kotoko on Sunday to progress to the finals.

“I am wish my former team mates all the best of luck in the game against Kotoko. They should go all out and beat Kotoko. I urge all the phobian fans to go and support the team to victory. I predict a 2-1 win for Hearts of Oak”.

The winner of the game will play the winner of the other semi-final game between AshantiGold and Karela in the final.

The winner of the Tier I Special Competition will represent Ghana in the CAF Champions League next season.

By Herbert Boakye Yiadom