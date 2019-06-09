Special Competition Tier 2: Asante Kotoko 2-1 Berekum Arsenal - Porcupines through to semis

Asante Kotoko are set for a semi-final clash against AshantiGold in the NC Special Competition tier 2 following a 2-1 win over Berekum Arsenal in the quarter-finals on Sunday afternoon.

The Porcupine Warriors found themselves 1-0 up eleven minutes into the game. Emmanuel Gyamfi’s low cross from the right wing was palmed into the path of Naby Keita, who scored from inside the goal area.

Kwame Boahene in the 24th minute doubled the lead. The former Medeama player produced a lovely overhead kick to Emmanuel Gyamfi's header to score from inside the penalty box.

Arsenal pulled a goal back before halftime courtesy Ebenezer Aboagye who capitalised on poor marking inside Kotoko area to score.

Kotoko were the better side in terms of chances created and should have added to their tally.