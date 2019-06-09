Special Competition Tier 2: AshantiGold 1-0 Medeama - Miners pip Mauves to set up crunch Kotoko semifinal clash

AshantiGold SC progressed to the semi-finals of the Special Competition Tier 2 after beating Medeama SC 1-0 in Obuasi on Sunday.

Shafiu Mumuni's solitary goal was enough to send the Gold and Black lat yds to the next round at Len Clay stadium.

The first goal threat came in the 26th minute when Mumuni had his point blank header hits the framework with the rebound going wide.

Goalkeeper Frank Boateng made a sumptuous save four minutes later deny Medeama SC the opener.

Justice Blay's header following a free-kick was tipped over the crossbar by Boateng.

AshantiGold SC got the much needed winner nine minutes after recess with Mumuni beautifully connecting a cross from Godfred Asiamah on the left.

The Mauve and Yellows' dominance after conceding could not pay off.

Tahiru Awudu had a great opportunity to put Medeama SC on level but he missed the sitter few minutes away from full-time.

AshantiGold SC will tackle Asante Kotoko SC in a crunchy semi-finals.