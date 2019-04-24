Special Competition: Tricky tie for Asante Kotoko as they face off with Berekum Chelsea

Asante Kotoko face a tricky tie against Berekum Chelsea in this match day seven fixture at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium as the first round of the Special Competition comes to an end.

The Porcupine Warriors have been struggling to beat Berekum Chelsea in recent matches and they may face an upset should they underrate Chelsea in today’s game.

Berekum Chelsea won their first game of the competition after beating AshGold by 1-0 in their match day six at the Golden City Park on Sunday.

The Blues will be coming into this game with a lot confidence and hoping to replicate their winning form against Porcupine Warriors.

The Porcupine Warriors were not in action over the weekend as their match day six game against Stallions FC was postponed. Asante Kotoko were engaged in a friendly game against Okwahu United which they won by a lone goal.

Asante Kotoko have been impressive in the competition led by Abdul Fatawu as they have accrued seven points in their last three matches played in the competition.

Abdul Fatawu has scored four goals in four games for the Porcupine Warriors.

Refereee Abbey Desmond as been appointed to officiate the game and he will be assisted by Dawsa Peter and Zigah Seth Kobla. Annan-Lomotey Archibold will be the match commissioner.