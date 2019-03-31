Special Competition: WAFA 3-1 Liberty Professionals- Academy Boys stroll to comfortable win

WAFA SC opened their campaign with a 3-1 win over Liberty Professionals at home in the Special Competition.

The Academy Boys took 13 minutes to take the lead through enterprising Justice Amate to go into the break on top.

After the break, Kingsford Opoku struck the second in the 58th minute.

On 78 minutes, Andrews Ntim scored on his debut to put the match beyond the visitors.

Five minutes from time, Frederick Ansah Botchway pulled one back for the Dansoman-based side.

WAFA SCXI: Sabi Acquah (GK), Abukari Ibrahim (c), Youssifou Atte, Bortey Acquaye, Prosper Ahiabu, Justice Amate, Ibrahim Fofana, Terry Yegbe, Kingsford Opoku, Daniel Owusu, Andrews Ntim

Subs: Mohammed Ahmed, Konadu Yiadom, Karim Samed Abdul, Gideon Akunor, Forson Amankwah, Mubarak Alhassan, Kelvin Boakye Yiadom.