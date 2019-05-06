Special Competition: WAFA coach Patrick Leiwig praises Hearts over "deserved victory"

WAFA coach Patrick Leiwig has lauded Hearts of Oak for convincingly beating his boys at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday.

The Academy boys suffered a 4-0 mauling to the Phobians on Match Day 9 of the Special Competition to relinquish top spot to the home side.

‘Hearts of Oak played very well. We gifted them some goals too,” he told GTV after the game.

“They deserved their win. They came to the game to win at all cost. They were stronger and faster than my boys.

“My boys we were just playing the ball around. Whilst Hearts of Oak kept running the ball at us,” he added.

Patrick Leiwig is looking forward to the next game against Dreams in Sogakope, insisting they will pick some lessons from the mauling in Accra.

“It happens in football. We are have a young squad and we can only learn from what happened today.”