WAFA SC kid Jamal Haruna was adjudged the best player in their 2-1 win over Karela United FC on Wednesday at home.

The 17-year-old dazzled fans with his deft touches and was pivotal in the fluid attacking football by the academy boys.

Karele had a tough time keeping the tabs on him.

Haruna  was playing his second start in the Special Competition after recovering from injury.