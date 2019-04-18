Special Competition: WAFA supporters Union send consolation message to Hearts fans ahead of titanic clash

Supporters Union of West Africa Football Academy (WAFA) have sent a message consoling fans of Hearts of Oak in advance ahead of their meeting in the GFA special Competition on Sunday.

The Phobians travel to Sogakope on Sunday for match day 6 of the competition.

But their recent memory of the Red Bull Arena is not one to talk about, after they were humiliated by the Academy Boys 5-0.

Several teams have fell to the little boys in Sogakope but Hearts’ defeat to WAFA two seasons ago is unprecedented.

Fans of WAFA, who are beaming with confidence have called out fans of the Accra based club to come out in their numbers to support their club.

WSU also say their club will be charitable to the Phobians as they do not intend to whip them mercilessly like they did the last time around.

In the letter signed by Johannes Nugbe Hadzor, WAFA will hand Hearts of Oak an Easter package to remind them of their Lord Jesus Christ.

Below is the letter from the WAFA Supporters Union