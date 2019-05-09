Special Competition: We were tactically better than Kotoko- Bechem CEO

Chief Executive Officer of Bechem United Nana Akwasi Darlington says his side were tactically superior than Kotoko in their match day 10 game which ended in a draw at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Wednesday.

According to the CEO who also doubles as a technical member of the team, discipline and motivation helped in the team’s performance against Kotoko.

“Tactically, Bechem United were ahead of Coach C.K Akunnor and his Kotoko team. We told our players to be tactically discipline and with that, Kotoko cant win against us (Bechem United) and that was exactly what our players did”, he told Ashh FM.

He also revealed that a good omen befalls the team whenever he is on the bench when they play against Kotoko.

“Some teams in Europe have about 6-8 coaches for every department in their teams so it is no news for me to be on bench. It is always difficult for Kotoko to beat Bechem United when I’m on the bench”

“I always let my players be on their toes when I’m on the bench, I motivate my players on the field and I think it helps my team a lot in our games”