Special Competition Week 10 Preview: Asante Kotoko vs Bechem- Porcupine Warriors eye top spot

Asante Kotoko are back in action against Bechem United in match day 10 of the Special Competition.

Kotoko were not in action on match day nine as their game against Stallions FC was postponed.

The Porcupine Warriors will be hoping to secure top spot with a win in today's game should Medeama slip-up in their game today.

Medeama are currently on top of Zone A with 16 points.

The Mauve and Yellow play against AshantiGold in a very tricky game.

In the match day five game between Bechem United and Asante Kotoko, the game ended in a draw as Bechem United scored first through Kojo Owusu Achaw and Abdul Fatawu got the equalizer for Kotoko

Asante Kotoko have been in good form heading into this game and have been tipped as favorites.

Kotoko has accrued 14 points out of seven games in the competition.