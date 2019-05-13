Special Competition Week 11 wrap-up: Hearts win against Dwarfs, AshGold pip Kotoko

Accra Hearts of Oak have emerged as strong contenders to win the ongoing Normalisation Special Competition after beating Ebusua Dwarfs at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium on match day 11. The game ended 2-1 in favor of the Phobians.

Christopher Bonney and Manaf Umar scored the goals for the Phobians while Albert Hammond got the consolation for Ebusua Dwarfs.

Hearts have recorded back to back wins against Dwarfs in the competition after defeating them by the same margin in the first leg. The Phobians maintain their position on top of Group B with 22 points.

Meanwhile, the game was marred with some crowd disturbances at the end as the Dwarfs supporters invaded the pitch and wanted to attack the referee.

Reports after the game indicate that some players of Hearts of Oak were attacked by the fans who were agitated and complained about poor officiating.

At the Len Clay Sports Stadium, AshGold got their revenge over their regional rivals Asante Kotoko. Mark Agyekum scored the only goal of the game to secure the win for AshGold.

Kotoko after this defeat will drop from second spot on the league log to the third position as their chances to progress to the knock out stages becomes slimmer.

Medeama also lost away to Bechem United on match day 11. Bechem secured the win thanks to Charles Mensah first-half strike. The Yellow and Mauves tried as much as they can to equalise but to no avail, as the home side stood firm to claim a massive three points.

Week 11 results below

Dwarfs 1-3 Hearts

Aduana 1-0 Chelsea

AshGold 1-0 Kotoko

Karela 2-0 WAFA

Liberty 3-1 Elmina Sharks

Dreams 1-0 Inter Allies

Bechem 1-0 Medeama