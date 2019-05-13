Special Competition: Young Apostles thrash Nsoatreman FC to go top

Young Apostles moved to the top of the Zone 1 (B) after a resounding 3-1 win over Nsoatreman FC in the Ghana FA Special Competition at the weekend.

Samuel Norgbe grabbed a brace after Richard Mahama had opened the scoring for the home side with Nureen Cato Iddrisu grabbing a consolation for the visitors.

The heavy wins takes the ambitious second-tier side top of the zone on 22 points, a point above second-placed Nkoranza Warriors.

It's been a superb performance from Young Apostles, who appear rejuvenated following cash injection, leaving traditional powerhouses BA United and Bofoakwa Tano to play catch-ups.

Apostles have been impressive in the ongoing Ghana FA Special Competition with some swash-buckling displays.

They lost their only match of the campaign so far to Bofoakwa Tano under controversial circumstances.