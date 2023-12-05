Spectacular brace by Sadat Karim not enough as Al-Qaisumah fall to Jeddah in Saudi Arabia

Ghanaian forward Sadat Karim showcased his brilliance for Al-Qaisumah despite their 3-2 defeat against Jeddah in the Saudi Arabia First Division.

The former Hearts of Oak striker scored a brace at home but couldn't secure a win in the week 12 clash.

Al-Qaisumah faced an early setback with Rida Bensayah giving Jeddah the lead, followed by Aqeel Al Sahbi doubling the advantage before halftime.

In the second half, Karim netted in the 51st and 75th minutes, displaying his goal-scoring prowess.

However, Bensayah sealed the win for Jeddah with his second goal.

Al-Qaisumah are presently languishing bottom on the league standings with only five points from twelve matches following the defeat to Jeddah.

The 32-year-old forward joined Al-Qaisumah in August 2023 after leaving Greek club Apollon Smyrnis, and he has notched three goals in 10 appearances this season in the Saudi First Division.