Spezia captain Emmanuel Gyasi breaks silence after relegation

Ghanaian forward Emmanuel Gyasi has expressed disappointment following Spezia's relegation from the Italian Serie A.

The 29-year-old missed the playoff as Spezia suffered a 3-1 defeat to Hellas Verona, ending their three-year stay in the topflight.

Gyasi, who was captain of the club in the 2022/23 season took to social media to share his frustrations while pledging to help the team make a quick return.

"Unfortunately this season didn’t go the way we wanted and we players feel the first responsible. We were hoping for a different championship, full of joys and satisfactions, unfortunately it was not, and despite the repeated efforts to find the right path today we have to accept what is the bitter verdict, even if it hurts a lot," he wrote.

"To YOU the fans who have always been by our side through good and bad, a huge THANK YOU. We thank you for your support that gives us strength. They say "every time you fall, you rise stronger than before" now it's necessary to do it more than ever with strength, determination and positivity. A sincere thank you to ALL for supporting us, we are here and we will always be grateful!," he added.

Gyasi made 35 appearances, scoring two goals for the club in the just ended season.