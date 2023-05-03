Spezia coach defends under-fire captain Emmanuel Gyasi amid criticism from fans

Spezia coach Leonardo Semplici has come to the defence of under-fire attacker Emmanuel Gyasi, who has faced criticism for his lack of goals this season.

The Ghanaian has only managed to score one goal so far this season, which has led to some Spezia fans expressing their frustrations to the team, including the captain.

However, Semplici believes that targeting Gyasi is unfair, given his commitment to the club. With Spezia needing to win their remaining games to stay in the league, the coach is confident that the team can achieve their goal with the support of their fans.

"He is an important player for us, he is the captain, he has made a hundred appearances in Serie A for Spezia and has more belonging and feels the moment more," Semplici said.

"We all have positive and less positive moments, but his attachment and his show of respect for the colors made it. It's unfair to criticize him more than the time has come, but we understand the fans who care about us and have been close to us."

Despite the criticism, Semplici believes that the fans' support is crucial to the team's survival. "There was a very positive confrontation after the match, they made us understand the closeness after the match and it is crucial for salvation," he added.